Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

