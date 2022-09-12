21,679 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

