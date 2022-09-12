Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE TRV opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.