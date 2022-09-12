Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

