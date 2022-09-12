Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 708 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in State Street by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $1,679,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.