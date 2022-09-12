Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $204,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

