Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,505.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

