Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.68. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

