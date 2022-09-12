Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,047 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

