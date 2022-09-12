Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,557 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $5,251,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

