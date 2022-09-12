2,000 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Roku by 914.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roku by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.55 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

