Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

