Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,257,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $348.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

