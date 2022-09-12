Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

