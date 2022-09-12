Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

ABT opened at $108.48 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

