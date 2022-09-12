Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

