Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

