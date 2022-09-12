Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 17.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

SCCO opened at $49.20 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

