Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

