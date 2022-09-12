Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Northwest Natural worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NWN opened at $48.67 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

