Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,236 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.