Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases 4,932 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 4,932 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $13,415.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,843 shares in the company, valued at $910,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

OppFi stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OppFi Company Profile

OPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

