Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 319 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,314.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $16,852.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 108,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

