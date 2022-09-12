Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $44.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

