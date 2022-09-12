Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

