RBF Capital LLC Has $427,000 Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Coda Octopus Group worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

