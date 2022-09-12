Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

