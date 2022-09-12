20,437 Shares in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GBLI opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

