RBF Capital LLC Has $226,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

