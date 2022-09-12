Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

