RBF Capital LLC Sells 170,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 144.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 171,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TAST stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

