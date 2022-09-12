RBF Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.