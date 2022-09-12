RBF Capital LLC Takes $291,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $29.84 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

