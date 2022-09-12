Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 295,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

