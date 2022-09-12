Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

