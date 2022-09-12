State Street Corp Sells 75,840 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.01% of Electronic Arts worth $1,784,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

EA opened at $128.93 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

