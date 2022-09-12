Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,549 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.93% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,738,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,723.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,526.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

