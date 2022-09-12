Invesco Ltd. Has $426.80 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $426,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.