Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APD opened at $256.97 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.