State Street Corp Buys 20,340 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.98% of SVB Financial Group worth $1,640,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $422.97 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

