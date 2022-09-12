Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.48 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 803.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

EXPD opened at $103.44 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

