Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,497 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,691 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,223 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,226 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.51 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.