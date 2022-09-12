Berenberg Bank Upgrades The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to Buy

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,120 ($49.78). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,657 ($44.19) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,909.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 890.27.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). In related news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04). Also, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

