Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($12.08). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.58) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Redrow Trading Up 0.7 %

RDW opened at GBX 491.20 ($5.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 532.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 529.02. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.42.

Insider Activity

Redrow Company Profile

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

