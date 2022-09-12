Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

