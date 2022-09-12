Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 13,656 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $20,893.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,979.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

Shares of KLR opened at $1.54 on Monday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kaleyra by 42.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

See Also

