Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Director Dany St-Pierre Purchases 1,530 Shares

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$46.82 on Monday. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

