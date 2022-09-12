Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $102,958.33 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $102,958.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,890 shares in the company, valued at $882,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

