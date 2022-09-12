Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCK opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,280,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Crown by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Crown by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Crown by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

