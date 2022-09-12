Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $143,750.51 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $143,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,888.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

