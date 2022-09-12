Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,258 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

